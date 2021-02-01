Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.
Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation.
Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.
