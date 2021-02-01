Advertisement

Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), Sweden, of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation.

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.

