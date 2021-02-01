Advertisement

Champagnie scores 22, St. John’s holds off Marquette 75-73

The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston...
The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston Edwards, joins SportsNite to preview teams that can make a deep playoff push.(KALB Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Justin Champagnie scored 22 points and Posh Alexander added 15 with six steals as St. John’s held off Marquette 75-73.

The Red Storm led by as many as 10 in the second half before Marquette closed in a rush, coming within a point three times in the last 3-1/2 minutes. Rasheem Dunn added 11 points. Vince Cole had 10 points.

Dawson Garcia tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Theo John added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Cain had 14 points, D.J. Carton 12 and Koby McEwen 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
File image
Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
A "Thin Blue Line" flag at the National Flag Store in Beloit.
UW-Madison’s police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag

Latest News

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3
Stanley-Boyd wrestling
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 30th (part two)
North Memorial Hockey
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 30th (part one)
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene13 for January 29th