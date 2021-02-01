Children’s Museum of Eau Claire finalizes sale of South Barstow building

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Children’s Museum of Eau Claire finalized the sale on January 31, 2021 of its now former location at 220 S. Barstow Street. The building was purchased by MAC Real Estate LLC of Eau Claire for a price of $1.05 million. This milestone ensures that the property will continue to be used as a space for the community to gather downtown and allows the Children’s Museum to continue raising funds for the highly anticipated new museum needed that will allow them to better serve the region surrounding Eau Claire.

Until now, the Children’s Museum owned the building debt free as of June 2017. Proceeds from the sale will greatly help with fundraising for the new children’s museum. According to president of CMEC’s Board of Directors, Marianne Klinkhammer, “The Children’s Museum, along with its board members and employees, rallied their energy, connections, and relationships to make this happen, despite the pandemic. This sale is a testament to what can happen when good people work together with a common purpose.”

Commonweal Development served as listing agent for the sale and donated 100% of its commission back to the Children’s Museum for the project. Michael McHorney, executive director, shared “CMEC is not only grateful for Commonweal’s high level of service, but to then contribute back to the project, was humbling and maximizes the amount towards fundraising for the new children’s museum.”

Subsequently, CMEC also closed on the acquisition for the site of its new museum on February 1. Previously owned by the City of Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority, the new museum will be located on the liner site at 126 North Barstow Street, just a few blocks down from their original location.

Until CMEC reopens in 2022, it will operate in a temporary location called “Playspace” inside Pablo Center where patrons can sign up for two-hour sessions and continue to experience play with exhibits, educational programs, and events offered. More details on this effort will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead as CMEC reimagines itself through the pandemic.

