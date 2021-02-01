Advertisement

Chippewa County plow truck hit by minivan

Chippewa County snow plow hit.
Chippewa County snow plow hit.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County Highway Department plow truck was hit by a minivan Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says this plow truck was driving south on County Highway CC just south of County Highway Z when it was hit from behind by a gray or silver minivan. The minivan continued into the ditch and then headed back on County Highway CC.

The minivan should have some major damage according to law enforcement.

The plow truck had to be removed from service.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Cornell Police Department at 715-239-3707.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
First Snow
Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire finalizes sale of South Barstow building
(FILE) Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later...
Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/1/21)
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie