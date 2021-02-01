Chippewa County plow truck hit by minivan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County Highway Department plow truck was hit by a minivan Sunday around 9:30 a.m.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says this plow truck was driving south on County Highway CC just south of County Highway Z when it was hit from behind by a gray or silver minivan. The minivan continued into the ditch and then headed back on County Highway CC.

The minivan should have some major damage according to law enforcement.

The plow truck had to be removed from service.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Cornell Police Department at 715-239-3707.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.