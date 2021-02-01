Advertisement

CLARA GLAND

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Clara Gland is the most loving and caring person I have ever met.  She truly encapsulates everything the Sunshine Award stands for.  She spreads love and kindness to everyone she meets and she is the best friend anyone could ask for.  Clara cares so deeply for her friends and family and would go well out of her way for those she loves.  I’ve never met anyone with such a soft heart and a kind soul.  Clara has brightened all my days since I met her and I’m sure many others would say the same.

Sarah Klingbeil

Latest News

