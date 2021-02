EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Dawn Robinson a Sunshine Award as Dawn is an inspiration to all that know her. She has been there no matter what for me for forty years. She will be the first to help no matter what and is loved by many. She goes out of her way to do what she can to help if she is able.

Jennie Higgins

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.