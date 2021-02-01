Eau Claire Ski Striders offering free adult ski lessons

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s never too late to learn how to ski.

The Eau Claire Ski Gliders are offering free ski lessons at Tower Ridge Recreation Area.

Ski Striders’ members will be available to show beginning adult skiers the snow trails.

Lessons are weather dependent and if you want to participate, they ask community members to please bring a face covering as they follow the Eau Claire County Health Department guidelines.

All you have to do is sign up for a time slot and chose whether you’ll be trying freestyle or classic skiing.

To sign up for next Sunday’s class, February 7, which runs from 1-4p.m. click here.

