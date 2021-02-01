Father and son build ’Little Free Sled Library’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The winter gift that keeps on giving, up and down the sledding hill.

Father and son, Chad and Owen Rowekamp built a ‘Little Free Sled Library’ at Seven Bumps Hill next to Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.

The two got the idea from a similar stand they saw in the Twin Cities, and decided to follow suit, giving the community sleds to borrow, for a day in the snow.

Owen says it took him and his father just one day to build the stand and hopefully will provide free fun for winters to come.

“We like to find little ways to give back and spread a little happiness, I’ve put up quite a few of the actual little libraries in the neighborhood too,” says Rowekamp.

Rowekamp says they started with six sleds in the stand and since then the collection has only grown.

The two say they plan to leave the stand up until the snow melts.

