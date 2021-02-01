Advertisement

Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause for trial is found against a former school chaplain charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.

31-year-old Charles Richmond was in Chippewa County court Monday.

A criminal complaint in the case accuses Richmond of inappropriate contact with a student between September 2016 and May 2017.

This was when he served as chaplain for the Notre Dame Middle and McDonell Area Catholic High Schools.

Monday, a witness and an investigator for the Chippewa Falls Police Department offered testimony during a preliminary hearing.

The judge in the case bound Richmond over for trial.

Next up is an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 3.

