Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Probable cause for trial is found against a former school chaplain charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student.
31-year-old Charles Richmond was in Chippewa County court Monday.
A criminal complaint in the case accuses Richmond of inappropriate contact with a student between September 2016 and May 2017.
This was when he served as chaplain for the Notre Dame Middle and McDonell Area Catholic High Schools.
Monday, a witness and an investigator for the Chippewa Falls Police Department offered testimony during a preliminary hearing.
The judge in the case bound Richmond over for trial.
Next up is an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 3.
