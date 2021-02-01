Advertisement

GENEVIEVE DUX

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Genevieve Dux for the Sunshine Award.  Genevieve turns 94 on January 22nd.  She sends birthday cards and get well wishes to all our relatives all over the country as well as friends in the area.  Everyone gets a card.  She must send hundreds of cards every year.  She is still very active in her church where she sends get will wishes from the church and has many flowers in and outside her home.

Dan Dux

Harvest of the Month-Butternut Squash