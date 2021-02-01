Advertisement

HSHS SACRED HEART 3RD FLOOR LABOR & DELIVERY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the nurses of the 3rd floor Labor and Delivery at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award.  In November, I was blessed with my 3rd child and was having some medical issues during my stay.  All the nurses were amazing to me and my daughter.  They even went to the extreme to sit and listen to all the worries I had going through my head in the early morning hours.  With the pandemic going on currently, I think they need and deserve an extra thank you.  From one health care worker to another, thank you for all the extra compassion you showed.

The Glasspoole Family

