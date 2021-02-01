KEITH OLSON, CHARLIE AND SHARON BAUER, AND LORI SLUGA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

So many people have been so kind to me and I would like them to have a Sunshine Award. I’m a widow and have trouble walking because I have bad knees. After each snowfall, Keith Olson always plows my driveway. He won’t accept any pay for it. It is such a blessing to me.

My sister, Sharon Bauer, and her husband, Charlie, are always helping me and checking on me if I am sick, etc.

My niece, Lori Sluga, works at our local Express Mart. I filled my car with fuel and was buying a few groceries when she came up to me and said, “Your gas has been taken care of.” She paid my bill! After she worked her shift she stopped by and walked my dog.

The highway by my house was repaved. They put down the mesh and straw and reseeded with new grass seed. The grass was so long and thick. I tried to mow it but it ruined my mower. So I was pulling up the mesh netting and the straw when Lori drove by and stopped. She pulled up the netting and helped me clean up the mess. She was on her way to a meeting and took the time to help me (of course she did most of the work!). It would have taken me days to do it myself. You are the greatest, Lori!

Phyllis Pullman

