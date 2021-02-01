Advertisement

KEITH OLSON, CHARLIE AND SHARON BAUER, AND LORI SLUGA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

So many people have been so kind to me and I would like them to have a Sunshine Award.  I’m a widow and have trouble walking because I have bad knees.  After each snowfall, Keith Olson always plows my driveway.  He won’t accept any pay for it.  It is such a blessing to me.

My sister, Sharon Bauer, and her husband, Charlie, are always helping me and checking on me if I am sick, etc.

My niece, Lori Sluga, works at our local Express Mart.  I filled my car with fuel and was buying a few groceries when she came up to me and said, “Your gas has been taken care of.”  She paid my bill!  After she worked her shift she stopped by and walked my dog.

The highway by my house was repaved.  They put down the mesh and straw and reseeded with new grass seed.  The grass was so long and thick.  I tried to mow it but it ruined my mower.  So I was pulling up the mesh netting and the straw when Lori drove by and stopped.  She pulled up the netting and helped me clean up the mess.  She was on her way to a meeting and took the time to help me (of course she did most of the work!).  It would have taken me days to do it myself.  You are the greatest, Lori!

Phyllis Pullman

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
First Snow
Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie

Latest News

ALEX AND BRITTANY SIKORA
HSHS SACRED HEART 3RD FLOOR LABOR & DELIVERY
PAUL FLATLAND
CLARA GLAND