New retail art gallery opens in Eau Claire

By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new shop has opened its doors to highlight artists in the Chippewa Valley.

Art of the Valley is a new retail art gallery on East Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The goal of the gallery is to help fellow artists get their art into local homes.

Owners Dennis and Kathy Steinke are retired, and say they know local artists have work piling up with nowhere to sell it all.

“We’re really not in it to make a lot of money. Our vision was to help other artists in the Chippewa Valley to have a place to sell their art.”

There are 20 local artists featured in the gallery. Art of the Valley and local artists have chosen to give back to the community by supporting one local charity a month with a portion of the sales.

