EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Paul Flatland is a retired EMT/firefighter that has helped save many lives as well as volunteering to teach children “Stop, Drop, and Roll” during fire safety month at the school. He is a great father that has had a rough life but still keeps paying it forward. Twenty years ago, he hurt his back on the job has had numerous back surgeries and had to sell his house but kept a roof over his three kid’s heads. Now he volunteers to help with hospice care. He is a caring grandfather to two granddaughters. I think he deserves the Sunshine Award more than anyone. He is a true hero.

Derek Flatland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.