Putnam Heights Elementary School ELL teacher wins Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the sixth year in a row, WEAU is partnering with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to honor one outstanding educator or staff member in each of the twenty Eau Claire schools with a Golden Apple Award. Our first stop, Putnam Heights Elementary school.

Congratulations to English Language Learners teacher Sarah Stovern for being honored by her peers. Putnam Heights principal Diana Lesneski presented Sarah with the Golden Apple Award with her family and peers there to show their support.

While it’s an honor to be recognized for her efforts in the classroom, Stovern says it’s all about helping her students become better learners.

“A lot of what I do is is try to make our kids who do speak a different language, help them to be successful in their content areas. And a lot of what I’ll do is work I with teachers to make sure what they’re doing with the students, that the students are able to understand what they’re doing and communicating with families. All the families and all the teachers are just doing the best they can to help out with the students and so it has been more challenging, but I think everyone’s heart is in the right place and everyone is doing their best,” says Stovern.

Lesneski adds, “Working with Sarah has been extraordinary. She’s extremely dedicated, very compassionate. So not only is she supporting those kids at school, she’s very supportive of the families, so she’s just all-around supporting the child.”

Stovern and Putnam Heights Elementary will each receive five hundred dollars from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to use for educational purposes.

