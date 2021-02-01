Advertisement

SUE ERICKSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sue Erickson for the Sunshine Award.  Sue is a massage therapist that has been a godsend during this difficult year.  I have struggled with neck and back problems for a long time stemming from a past vehicle accident…problems that my doctors have been unable to effectively treat.  She has helped me regain mobility, energy, and an overall level of comfort that I didn’t think would be possible.  Daily chores, walking, and sleeping have been complicated and difficult for me when my pain flares up, but thanks to her dedication and exceptional talent, she has greatly improved these aspects of my life.  She has an ability to quickly find problem areas and knows just how to work the musculature in those areas and she continues to amaze me.  Thank you, Sue, for all that you do and for improving my quality of life immensely.

Renee Hanson

