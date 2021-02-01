The Care Closet continues to help Altoona students and their families despite the pandemic

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how the School District of Altoona’s Care Closet operates, but it hasn’t changed its mission.

Tucked behind Altoona High School, the Care Closet has been helping families the past five years.

Jennifer Robertson is the Alternative Program Coordinator for the school district. She oversees the Care Closet. Robertson said this year they’ve had to get creative.

“Because we can’t have people in, we struggled with how are we going to get their needs met,” Robertson said. “So we were able to create an online order form. We have a clothing order form, a hygiene order form, and then the signup for the food pantry. Families can go on there and every Wednesday we’ll see who has done an order.”

Student volunteers will then choose items for these orders and package them for pick up.

Another initiative these students help with is putting together teen approved recipes.

That’s one of the things senior Kiera Borchardt helps with.

“We tend to kind of get the same things for meals, so it makes it easier,” Borchardt said. “We can make new things with beans, new things with rice or new things with pastas that kids may not have had before. I know a lot of kids are picky, so it allows for a new expansion of foods.”

One of those teen approved meals includes a chili recipe with pasta.

The recipe and its ingredients are given to families to make sure they have an at home meal.

Its goal is also to help teens learn the lifelong skill of cooking.

If your family could benefit from the Care Closet, click HERE.

