Advertisement

WHO team in Wuhan visits provincial disease control center

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WUHAN, China (AP) - A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.

The WHO investigators arrived in the Hubei provincial capital, Wuhan, last month to look for clues and have visited hospitals that treated many of the earliest patients and a seafood market where cases of infection with the then-unknown virus emerged in December 2019.

The team’s visit to the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control on Monday came amid tight Chinese controls on access to information about the virus. China has sought to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak, while promoting alternative theories that the virus originated elsewhere and may have even been brought to Wuhan from outside the country.

Following the visit, a member of the team, Peter Daszak, told reporters it had been a “really good meeting, really important.” No other details were given.

The evidence the team assembles will add to what is expected to be a years-long quest for answers. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir requires massive amounts of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

China has largely curbed domestic transmission through strict testing and contact tracing. Mask wearing in public is observed almost universally and lockdowns are routinely imposed on communities and even entire cities where cases are detected. The latest outbreaks have been mostly in the frigid northeast, with 33 new cases reported nationally Monday in three provinces.

Despite that, China recorded more than 2,000 new domestic cases of COVID-19 in January, the highest monthly total since the final phase of the initial outbreak in Wuhan last March. Two people died of the disease in January, the first reported COVID deaths in China in several months.

Schools have gone online and travel has been drastically cut during this month’s Lunar New Year holiday, with the government offering incentives for people to stay put during the most important time for family gatherings across the vast nation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Police are looking to talk to Dezman Ellis in connection with the deadly shooting at the Fox...
UPDATE: Police release name of person who they are looking for in connection with Fox River Mall shooting
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
File image
Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student

Latest News

Emotions ranged from elation to shock when good Samaritan and businessman Jermaine Jordan...
Good Samaritan surprises 5 carjacking victims with free replacement cars
Chicago saw the number of carjackings soar in 2020, and the good Samaritan says he hopes to...
Good Samaritan uses own money, donations to replace carjacking victims' cars
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during a joint...
Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief