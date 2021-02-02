2 people hospitalized after home explosion in River Falls

(KARE) RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Two people are hospitalized after what police are calling an explosion and fire at a home in River Falls, Wisconsin Monday evening.

According to a press release from police, River Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a fire in the 400 block of River Hills Road.

Upon arrival first responders learned two people were in the home at the time of the explosion, and that neighbors helped them to safety. Allina EMS crews took one person to Regions Hospital, and the other was transported to River Falls Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Daylight shows little left of the home besides a pile of rubble.

River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said that the cause of the explosion is still under investigation at this time, but does not appear to be criminal in nature.

