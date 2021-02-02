Advertisement

Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.

21-year-old Devin Malcein is facing three counts of animal neglect, including failure to provide proper animal shelter and sanitation, and failure to provide proper food and water to confined animals.

Court documents show inspectors with the Department of Agriculture and the Eau Claire County Humane Association searched Malcein’s property on Faske Road in October.

When they arrived, no one was there and six loose pigs were wandering on the property, inspectors then discovered two calf carcasses in the pasture.

According to the court documents, inspectors walked over to a barn on the west side of the property and found 12 live calves and four more rotting calf carcasses.

Inspectors noted the calves that were alive, were in bad health with labored breathing, coughing, and had discharge from their eyes.

They say the feed and water troughs also had insufficient food in them.

They also found another calf carcass in another pasture on the property, totaling seven carcasses found during the inspection.

Malcein has his first court appearance on February 4.

If convicted, he faces up to 27 months in jail and fines up to $30,000.

