City manager wanted: why Eau Claire’s search is still on

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Eau Claire is still searching for its next city manager.

The finalist offered the job in mid-January is taking a position with another city.

Former city manager Dale Peters told the city he was retiring in May of 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Peters delayed his retirement until October to give the city more time to replace him. That search is still on.

The city of Eau Claire began its search for a new city manager in the summer of 2020.

Three finalists for the position were announced on Dec. 18: Will Jones, Kathryn Schauf and Gerald Smith.

Jones was also named a finalist for a job with the city of Joliet, Illinois.

Smith too had another city interested in him. He was a finalist for a Raleigh-Durham area job.

City Council President Terry Weld said in addition to competition for available city managers, COVID-19 has impacted the search.

“We knew going in that it was going to be a difficult time to--for a current city manager in another community to up and leave in the midst of all this would have been really challenging for a lot of them,” Weld said.

The city did not say which finalist was offered the job.

Weld said the next step toward filling the manager position is still being decided whether they will offer the position to one of the other finalists or start somewhere else.

The council will discuss what they’ll do next week in a closed session.

For a complete timeline of the city’s search so far and to learn more about the position of city manager, click HERE.

