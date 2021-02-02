Clark County cancels free COVID-19 National Guard testing events due to low attendance

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) -Due to lower than anticipated participation at the previous Clark County free COVID-19 National Guard testing events, the remaining scheduled testing events on February 12 and February 26 will be cancelled at the Clark County location.

Clark County Health Department appreciates the support received from the Wisconsin National Guard and their local partners. CCHD feels this change is necessary to maximize their resources to focus on other COVID-19 related objectives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and CCHD still recommends that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or was in close contact with someone with COVID-19, should get tested.

For information regarding other testing options, including local providers and Wisconsin National Guard supported sites in neighboring counties, please visit the Clark County COVID-19 website and DHS COVID19 testing website, monitor the CCHD Facebook page, or call the CCHD COVID-19 testing line at 715-743- 5105 (Option 9, Option 2).

