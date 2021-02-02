Advertisement

Clark County veterans memorial gives back to veterans in need

The Highground Veterans Memorial Park located three miles west of Neillsville is giving back to Wisconsin veterans far beyond Clark County.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -What started as a tribute to the Wisconsin Vietnam veterans in 1984, has grown into a 155-acre park, encompassing moments from WWI through present day.

At The Highground Veterans Memorial Park, honoring those who have served has become second nature.

“Believe it or not, all we’ve done is ask, The Highground is well-known within the area for their support of veterans and our mission is to honor, educate and heal, and part of that is to take care of the veteran,” says executive director Chris Pettis.

Pettis says this fall, the park called in a small favor.

“We had asked donors and those who participate in The Highground to donate food, clothes, blankets, shoes, anything that could assist…veterans in need,” says Pettis.

Since then, they’ve collected four 12-foot trailers full, of just that.

“And as you saw earlier we have even more donations that were delivered just last week,” says Pettis.

The items get delivered to the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program’s (VHRP) three locations across the state, including one in Chippewa Falls.

Pettis says the program is designed to get veterans back on their feet.

“[They’ll] either get placed in temporary or permanent housing, job skills, counseling and that counseling is to include PTSD and the recovery of that,” Pettis explains.

As a veteran himself, having served 24 years and enlisting in the Marines at the age of 17, Pettis says he’s proud to work and meet those who have served this country each day, but couldn’t quite find the words to describe his gratitude.

“During the day I come out of the office and walk around the park and utilize it just for myself, but to put how I actually feel about it I-I don’t know…” Pettis pauses.

In a few months the park is kicking off a capital campaign, with hopes to raise enough money to build a welcome center for veterans to enjoy year-round.

Pettis says they’d also like to be able to host retreats for veterans and their families with an expansion to a campground the park also owns in Willard, WI.

To donate, click here.

