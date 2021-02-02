Death investigation underway in Hayward

HAYWARD, Wis. (WEAU) - A death investigation is underway in Hayward after law enforcement responded to an incident Monday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Hayward Police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence and held a resident hostage on Monday around 8:30 p.m.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officials so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.

The other injuries were reported.

