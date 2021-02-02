Advertisement

Director calls new film “Small Town Wisconsin” a love letter to the Badger State

By Tim Elliott
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WMTV) - There’s a new movie coming out soon and Wisconsin plays a starring role. Small Town Wisconsin was directed by Milwaukee native Niels Mueller

“At the center of the story is just this really lovely father-son story that is filled with humor and heart,” said Mueller.

Mueller says Small Town Wisconsin is a passion project of his that’s been in the works for many years.

“It’s a love letter to Wisconsin, that’s probably the best way I can describe what the experience was like,” he said.

The director/filmmaker lives in Los Angeles but hasn’t forgotten his Wisconsin roots.

“I got to show off our state and the city I grew up in, Milwaukee,” he said. “This is a film about Wisconsin made by almost all Wisconsinites. Josh Rosenberg is from Green Bay, Scott Foley is from Marinette, Kristen Johnston is from Milwaukee, it is a Wisconsin made film entirely,”

Actor David Sullivan plays the lead role in Wayne – a father who’s doing everything he can to connect with his son.

“He’s a guy who is like everybody, he’s flawed, and he’s probably a little more hesitant to admit to his flaws,” said Sullivan.

The movie was shot in Milwaukee, but also in small towns like East Troy, Palmyra and Mukwonago.

“I wanted Wisconsin to be a character in the film so shooting there was an absolute must,” said Mueller.

So far, the indie film is getting positive reviews, even picking up several awards at film festivals around the world.

“We have won over a dozen of the festivals we have been in,” said Mueller.

“The people watching the film, like, from all walks of life, like really connected to it and it really made me feel good,” said Sullivan.

The film does not have a release date yet. Mueller says they hope to have it on a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu by the Spring.

To watch the trailer, click here

