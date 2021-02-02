Irishfest La Crosse co-sponsors nationwide St. Brigid’s Day Concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Monday was a special day for the Irish, and one Coulee Region tradition did its part to help honor the sole female Irish patron saint.

The first day of February marks Ireland’s first day of Spring.

It also serves as a day to honor prominent female saint, Brigid of Kildare.

With it comes a humbling day for Irish enthusiasts like Kathleen Ryan, Vice President of Irishfest La Crosse.

“St. Brigid is a patron saint of Ireland, and the only female patron saint,” said Ryan. “We have all the celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day and there’s been nothing in the United States for St. Brigid.”

That’s why the Association of Irish & Celtic Festivals worked with the Embassy of Ireland to host a first-time all-female virtual concert in St. Brigid’s honor, with Irishfest La Crosse serving as a co-sponsor.

“Irishfest La Crosse has been involved with the Association of Irish & Celtic Festivals since the first year of our festival,” Ryan added. “This is a group of people that organize all over the United States and North America.

“The AICF and the Embassy had a wonderful Christmas concert just a few months ago,” said Eileen Ivers, co-host of the St. Brigid’s Day Concert. “It was very successful, so they wanted to really acknowledge St. Brigid who has an incredible story behind her. Around the 5th century, she was a big part of the light in the dark over those years and a big part of fostering Christianity in Ireland along with St. Patrick.”

After the pandemic cancelled the 16th annual Irishfest last year, Ryan says tonight’s concert is a glimmer of hope moving ahead into 2021.

“Our main purpose in life is to promote Irish culture and Irish music, so I’m hoping people can come away with that and that we can be able to celebrate February 1st in the future as another special Irish holiday,” said Ryan.

“It will bring a lot of light hopefully into the net tonight and foster it throughout the next while,” added Ivers.

Both women say they also hope to see the concert as a way of better acknowledging empowerment of women moving forward.

The nationwide St. Brigid’s Day concert featured more than ten musicians.

You can re-watch Tuesday night’s show on the Irishfest La Crosse Facebook page or AICF’s YouTube channel.

