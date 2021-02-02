Advertisement

La Crosse fire causes heavy smoke and fire damage

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire on the back stair case at 304 Pearl Street. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors that extended to the roof.

The cold weather and freezing conditions caused some issues for fire crews but they were able to extinguish the fire. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. Nobody was injured during the incident. The fire is still under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department.

