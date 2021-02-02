Lakeshore Elementary School Partnership Coordinator honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation will be honoring outstanding educators or staff members with a Golden Apple Award. Tuesday night, we celebrate Lakeshore Elementary School’s Partnership Coordinator, Deb Lewis.

“Whether it’s been making sure all of you guys have what you need, pencils, supplies, snow pants, boots, everything... So please join me in giving Mrs. Lewis a wonderful round of applause as she is our 2021 Golden Apple Award winner for Lakeshore,” says Lakeshore principal Colleen Miner.

Congratulations to Mrs. Lewis for more than twenty years of dedication to the students and families of Lakeshore Elementary. Miner says Lewis’ heart could not be any bigger as she is always looking out to help the school community. Deb admits with the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy making sure her students and families have what they need.

“It really has been a challenge because this has been so different for so many families and we had a little preparation back in March when we had to leave. But this fall we had some kids that were 100 virtual, others who were a hybrid, two days a week or four days a week. And just connecting with those families, making sure that if they have a need that we can help fill it. So I’ll have people contact me and I direct them to them who needs to be taken care of,” says Lewis.

Miner adds, “I like to think of her as our Lakeshore ambassador because when people think of Lakeshore, they think of her. And just all that she has done to make sure our school is a warm, welcoming, a community.”

Lewis and Lakeshore Elementary will each receive 500 dollars from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Deb says she’ll likely spend that money on books or clothing for the kids, whatever is needed most by her students.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.