Mayo Clinic Health System to allow 1 visitor per patient at northwest Wisconsin locations

Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that the northwest Wisconsin locations will be allowing one visitor per patient starting on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

This includes hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and will be screened at the door.

Hospital visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

