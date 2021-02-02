Advertisement

Pierce County crash sends one person to the hospital

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken to the hospital following a crash in Pierce County.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 2 p.m. on February 1 on 710th Street near 450 Avenue in Ellsworth.

Deputies say a truck was backing out of a driveway onto 710th Street, when it was hit by a car. The driver of the car, 52-year-old Jim Swanson from Ellsworth, was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

