Advertisement

Reports: Award-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.
In this Jan. 22, 2008, file photo, actor Hal Holbrook poses for a photograph in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hal Holbrook, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor whose career lasted for decades, has reportedly died at age 95.

According to The New York Times, Holbrook’s death was confirmed Monday night by his assistant.

The actor was perhaps best known for his portrayal of Mark Twain, a role he played in a one-man theater show for more than six decades. He won a Tony for his performance in 1966 and received a National Humanities Medal in 2003.

Throughout his career, he won four Emmys and was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in 2017′s “Into the Wild.” His credits include such well-known movies as “All the President’s Men” and “Wall Street.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie
An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
Chippewa County snow plow hit.
Chippewa County plow truck hit by minivan

Latest News

The variants that have been identified recently seem to spread more easily, and there's concern...
COVID-19 variants: What do you need to know?
Through it all, her sister stood by her side and now she is giving her the last piece she needs...
Sisters are perfect match: Western Wisconsin woman donates her kidney
LIVE: Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil to appear
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies