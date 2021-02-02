SportScene 13 for Monday, February 1st
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In High School basketball, the Fall Creek Crickets host the Mondovi Buffaloes and Elk Mound takes on Durand. On the girls side, it was a battle between Altoona and Osseo-Fairchild and Regis hosts Stanley-Boyd.
Plus, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s hockey and basketball teams are back in action on Wednesday as we preview their season.
For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.