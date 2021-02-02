Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, February 1st

Luke Olson Fall Creek
Luke Olson Fall Creek(weau)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In High School basketball, the Fall Creek Crickets host the Mondovi Buffaloes and Elk Mound takes on Durand. On the girls side, it was a battle between Altoona and Osseo-Fairchild and Regis hosts Stanley-Boyd.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s hockey and basketball teams are back in action on Wednesday as we preview their season.

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
First Snow
Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie

Latest News

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), of Sweden, has the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar...
Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3
The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston...
Champagnie scores 22, St. John’s holds off Marquette 75-73
Stanley-Boyd wrestling
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 30th (part two)
North Memorial Hockey
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 30th (part one)