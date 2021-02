State driver licenses and IDs are the most common forms of identification to show at the polls

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary (February 16). A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge. DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV and check wait times (wisconsindmv.gov/centers).

