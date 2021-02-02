WI COVID Update: 1,095 new cases, 40 deaths, 26,373 shots

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin continues to see the 7-day averages decline Tuesday for new COVID-19 virus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 40 deaths, the most in four days and following two days in the single digits. The 7-day average is down to 26 deaths per day but the death rate was 1.09% for a fifth day.

Milwaukee County reported 15 of the deaths. Sheboygan County reported 8. The rest were in Green Lake (2), Kenosha (4), La Crosse, Marinette, Outagamie (2), Portage, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha (2) counties.

The state also reported 1,095 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24-hour period. The 7-day average declined to 1,292 cases per day, the lowest since mid-September.

The positive results were more than one-third (34.41%) of the 3,182 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. The state hasn’t received this few tests since May 11, but now more than half of the state’s population has been tested at least once so first-time test results are harder to come by. The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. By that measure, the DHS calculates the 7-day average for positivity was 5.1% on Monday. This calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review. Counting one test per person is considered a more reliable measure of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the CDC compiles its reports.

Sixty-three of Wisconsin’s 72 counties had new cases. Thirteen of these only had 1 or 2 new cases.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS further reports 578,336 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since mid-December. That’s 26,373 more shots than Monday’s report, including 15,638 shots given to people 65 and older. The state has given at least one shot to almost 22% of that population of older adults.

To date, 108,713 people received their final, second dose. That’s 7,162 more people fully vaccinated than Monday’s numbers. That’s approaching 2% of the state’s population. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports come in, so they may include shots given over the last 1 to 3 days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

For the first time in a week, the state had more than 100 hospitalizations in a 24-hour period for COVID-19. The DHS says 123 people were hospitalized, but the rolling 7-day average declined from 84 to 82 patients per day, thanks to taking last Tuesday’s 135 hospital admissions out of the equation.

To date, 24,460 people have been hospitalized at some point for serious COVID-19 symptoms, which is 4.49% of the state’s 544,260 known COVID-19 cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 686 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 146 people in intensive care on Monday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 364 ICU beds (24.8%) and 2,440 (21.8%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy Tuesday at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

The coronavirus was first diagnosed in Wisconsin in a patient in Madison one year ago this Friday. That patient was treated for symptoms and sent home to recover. Since then:

3,057,017 people were tested for the coronavirus (this is 52.5% of the state’s population)

2,512,757 tested negative

544,260 tested positive

5,937 people died from COVID-19

520,325 people (95.6%) recovered

17,809 cases (3.3%) are still active

TUESDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,135 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,275 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,833 cases (80 deaths)

Clark – 3,105 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,074 cases (+7) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,597 cases (+14) (98 deaths)

Jackson - 2,550 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,774 cases (+21) (74 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,098 cases (+4) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 782 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,338 cases (+12) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,612 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,228 cases (15 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,420 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,151 cases (+11) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,757 cases (20 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Trempealeau – 3,280 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,744 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,236 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,439 cases (+13) (67 deaths)

