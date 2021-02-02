Wisconsin’s all milk price sees huge drop in December

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican John Thune of South Carolina have written a letter to the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration. They are asking those agencies to make more farmers available for the second round of funding under the Payroll Protection Program. To do that the senators are asking that payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs in 2020 not count against farmers’ gross receipts for demonstrating a 25% reduction in income from 2019 to 2020.

Also in Washington Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments are being delayed so those payments can be reviewed. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Chair of the Senate Ag Committee, said when the Trump Administration laid out the program, they didn’t deal with issues like assistance for farm workers, small food processors and others involved in the food supply chain. Stabenow said those provisions were written into the law but so far haven’t been dealt with.

Wisconsin’s December all milk price took a big drop. It landed at $18.10 a hundred—down $4.60 from November and $3.30 less than last December. It was also 40 cents less than the national all milk price for December. 19 of the 24 top milk producing states saw lower prices in December with Oregon dairy farmers seeing the biggest price drop—down $6.20 to $19.70 a hundred. The lowest all milk price in December was in New Mexico at $16.30.

The January first inventory of cattle and calves shows there are 3.45 million head in Wisconsin—about the same as last year. The breakdown includes 310 thousand head of beef cows and 1.26 million head of dairy cows. The breakdown also shows there are 800 thousand head of heifers 500 pounds and over, 80,000 head for beef cow replacements and 600 thousand head for dairy replacements. There are also 360 thousand head of steers weighing at least 500 pounds, 30, 000 bulls and just under 700 thousand of calves under 500 pounds. Farmers also have 250 thousand head in feedlots.

Nationally the cattle herd is now at 93.6 million head, down slightly from a year ago. Of that total, 9.44 million are dairy cows. Texas has the most cattle in the country—just over 13 million head followed by Nebraska with 6.8 million. Wisconsin ranks 9th and Minnesota 13th with 2.1 million head.

