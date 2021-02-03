1 arrested after Jackson County chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person has been arrested after Jackson County Deputies were led on a chase Tuesday night.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Mills has been arrested and taken into custody after reports of a suspicious vehicle. They added that the black truck in question was seen running a stop sign at a fast speed.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck but the driver, later identified as Mills, fled and started a high-speed chase into the city of Black River Falls. While fleeing law enforcement, Mills ran red lights and stop signs.

The truck also hit a unmarked squad car causing severe damage.

Mills was later apprehended.

