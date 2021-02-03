Advertisement

2 taken to hospital with moderate injuries after Buffalo County crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a crash happened in Buffalo County on Tuesday.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. along State Highway 35 near Bechly Road in the Town of Milton.

Initial investigation shows Alijah Wrycza, 22, was stopped in the northbound lane of State Highway 35 waiting to turn west when Pamela Tarjeson, 41, hit the rear of the vehicle Wrycza was driving. The impact sent Wrycza into the southbound lane where they were then hit partially head on by a another vehicle.

Both Tarjeson and Wrycza were reported to have moderate injuries.

