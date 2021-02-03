Advertisement

25-year-old Fall Creek man charged with child sex crimes

Austin Thoren
Austin Thoren(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 25-year-old Fall Creek man has been charged in Eau Claire County court with various child sex crimes.

Court records show Austin Thoren has been charged with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of causing mental harm to a child.

The criminal complaint states two victims told law enforcement that they used to go to an in-home daycare that was run by Thoren’s mom. A victim told officials the incidents happened between 2012 and 2014 when she was eight or nine years old.

When law enforcement interview Thoren, he admitted to having sexual contact with the victims. He also later admitted that his mom would would leave the house to go to a store when he would touch the victims.

