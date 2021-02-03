Accumulating snow on Thursday preceding arctic blast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire begins the month of February with 20.0″ of snowfall on the season, good for nearly 10″ below the average. Winter weather has not been as easy to come by this year, but Thursday looks to cut the deficit. A wave of low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes region with a mix of wintry precip and snow expected. The combination of a strengthening storm system and a potent shot of arctic air will make several inches of snow possible when all said and done.

Wednesday will feature above average warmth as a strong southerly flow of air lifts temperatures into the mid 30′s. This continuous southerly flow of air will be produced by an exiting ridge to our east and a shortwave trough to our west. This trough will be book-ended by two low pressure systems, one to the north of the Dakotas and the other in Eastern Colorado. As the trough progresses east through Wednesday evening, precipitation will begin to develop along and out ahead of it. With mild temperatures, a wintry mix is possible at times overnight with light icing possible due to freezing rain as well. The Canadian low will stall to our north by the start of Thursday as the southern low will pivot in our direction through Northeast Kansas. Precipitation will begin to develop much quicker as the entire system strengthens overhead and temperatures drop as arctic air funnels in through the backside of the trough. Snowfall will be moderate throughout the day on Thursday with the southern low eventually becoming dominant and driving the system through Northeastern Wisconsin. Temperatures will plummet through the 20′s in the afternoon will snow falling into the evening. What will have begun as a wet snow will have become powdery due to the infiltration of colder, drier air. A strengthening northwesterly wind will usher in more cold air and bring the last few snow showers to the area overnight into early Friday.

A sizeable snowfall will impact the state on Thursday, primarily areas to the north and east. (WEAU)

The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall across parts of Northeast Wisconsin. It will take the southerly low some time to mature and dominate the storm system, and for that reason the greatest potential will come after the storm has passed overhead. With that said, the potential still exists for a plowable snow across much of Western Wisconsin, especially for our eastern counties. Somewhere between 3-5″ can be expected for the majority of the Chippewa Valley. Blowing snow may become a factor as we get into Thursday night, so road conditions may remain poor even after the heaviest snowfall is over.

Bitter cold is in the forecast (WEAU)

While the snow will be quick to move out, winter weather will stick around in the form of the coldest air we have seen so far this season. This major pattern shift will evolve as a segment of the polar vortex pivots southward from the northern latitudes and passes just north of the region. Friday will introduce this pattern shift as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits and windy conditions keep wind chill values sub-zero through the day. This lobe of the polar vortex will begin to settle in place over the Northern Great Lakes over the weekend with a persist northerly flow of air over the next couple days as well. At this point it appears likely that we will see a few days with highs in the low single digits or colder. Additionally, a few nights are expected to bring low temperatures between 10-20 degrees below zero. Bundle up and get ready for the winter weather we have missed out on all season.

