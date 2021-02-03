Advertisement

Affordable housing development permit approved in Chippewa Falls

Hope Village plans to build its development on this site in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Hope Village plans to build its development on this site in Chippewa Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A special use permit to provide tiny houses for the homeless and affordable housing is approved by the Chippewa Falls Common Council. The approval came following a public hearing.

Hope Village plans to put the development on Kennedy Road near the Chippewa Falls water tower.

It includes 10 tiny houses and 28 low income rental units, including five, one bedroom duplexes and three multi-family buildings containing six, two bedroom units.

