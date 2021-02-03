Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court

Latest News

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
Police found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the...
Family mourning after finding mother, 2 children shot in Minn. home
Hope Village plans to build its development on this site in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Affordable housing development permit approved in Chippewa Falls
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor