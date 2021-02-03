Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District anticipating $1.6 million budget deficit

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -In a letter sent to staff, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District detailed why 24 staff positions will have to be ‘considered’ for the next year due to budgeting issues.

CFAUSD anticipates a $1.6 million dollar budget deficit due to shrinking enrollment numbers. Superintendent Jeff Holmes says, in the letter, enrollment unexpectedly fell by 149 students.

The staff layoffs will be considered to take one of three forms: non-renewal process, partial lay-off or temporary lay-off.

April 26th is the current date set for the staffing and budget plans to be presented to the school board.

