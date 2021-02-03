Chippewa Falls food & drink experience box supports community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - This month you can try some products made in Chippewa Falls all while helping to fight hunger and homelessness in the community.

Back in the fall, Chippewa Valley Tours hosted a similar event featuring Eau Claire businesses but now they are spreading the love to the Chippewa Falls area. Since they can’t host traditional tours, Chippewa Valley Tours is still highlighting locally made products through the Food and Drink Experience Box.

There are a handful of businesses that will have products featured inside including 4:30 am Coffee House, The Chippewa Store, Bushel and a Peck and Leinenkugel’s. There will be several surprises inside but you can expect beer, coffee, and cookies all made locally.

“Obviously, you can go out and get these products individually but it’s coming in one box and I think the cool thing about it is you get to hear from the owners directly about their business, hear their story, how they got their start and where they are at,” said Nick White from Chippewa Valley Tours. The owners will share their stories and a little bit about the products in the box during a Facebook live and zoom session on February 23. Boxes can be picked up the Leinie Lodge in the days leading up to the event and they cost $25.

The proceeds will go to benefit Hope Village and the CDC Outreach Center to help fight hunger and homelessness in Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.