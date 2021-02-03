Advertisement

Community COVID-19 tests available at UWEC’s Zorn Arena

UWEC campus
UWEC campus(weau)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire started up its free community COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, February 2 at Zorn Arena.

The rapid response surge testing was previously conducted at Memorial High School.

The surge antigen testing is for people without COVID-19 symptoms and will be available to the community on Tuesdays and weekends in February. The testing window for the community will be from 4:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Members of the community can register for antigen testing by clicking here and setting up an account.

Community members coming to campus for testing are encouraged to park in the Hibbard Parking Lot, just west of State Street. Visitors can park in any available “F,” “COVID-19 Testing” or ADA-designated parking stall after 3 p.m. Parking is available in “G” designated parking stalls after 6 p.m. No permits or payment are required in “AMP Timed Parking” zones during weekends.

You’re asked to bring a smartphone capable of accessing their email account when they visit Zorn Arena for a scheduled test.

Antigen testing will also be available to the Rice Lake community on the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County campus on Tuesdays in February. Beginning, Feb. 2, the testing will be conducted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the university gym at UWEC-BC.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Latest News

Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans
Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council & County Board pass ordinances creating a mask mandate
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer