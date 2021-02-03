Community COVID-19 tests available at UWEC’s Zorn Arena

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire started up its free community COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, February 2 at Zorn Arena.

The rapid response surge testing was previously conducted at Memorial High School.

The surge antigen testing is for people without COVID-19 symptoms and will be available to the community on Tuesdays and weekends in February. The testing window for the community will be from 4:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and weekends from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Members of the community can register for antigen testing by clicking here and setting up an account.

Community members coming to campus for testing are encouraged to park in the Hibbard Parking Lot, just west of State Street. Visitors can park in any available “F,” “COVID-19 Testing” or ADA-designated parking stall after 3 p.m. Parking is available in “G” designated parking stalls after 6 p.m. No permits or payment are required in “AMP Timed Parking” zones during weekends.

You’re asked to bring a smartphone capable of accessing their email account when they visit Zorn Arena for a scheduled test.

Antigen testing will also be available to the Rice Lake community on the UW-Eau Claire – Barron County campus on Tuesdays in February. Beginning, Feb. 2, the testing will be conducted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the university gym at UWEC-BC.

