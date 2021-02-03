Eau Claire City Council votes to pass ordinance creating a mask mandate in the city

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass an ordinance creating a mask mandate for the City of Eau Claire.

Before the 11-0 vote, dozens of community members spoke in support and in opposition of the mandate.

The ordinance will go into effect only if the statewide mandate were to be repealed. Under the ordinance, people who are not exempt will be required to wear masks inside public places or they risk a $200 fine.

The Eau Claire County Board will meet at 7 to discuss and vote on a similar ordinance to implement a mask mandate in the county.

