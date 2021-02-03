Huebsch Services donates hand sanitizer and dispensing stations to local Boys & Girls Clubs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Huebsch Services is doing their part to help keep kids safe, learning and having fun at local Boys & Girls Clubs. On Friday, Huebsch employees delivered 40 gallons of hand sanitizer and 14 foot pump stations to be used at Boys & Girls Clubs in Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie.

“Having plenty of hand sanitizer available, in an easy to use form, is a vital aspect of keeping kids safe during this pandemic,” said Roxie Schmidt, Director of Operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. “When we were contacted by Huebsch with the offer of free product and foot pump dispensers, we were very appreciative. The dispensers make it easy, accessible, and even a little fun, for kids to safely apply sanitizer and curb the spread of germs.”

Jim Vaudreuil, Owner and CEO of Huebsch Services, stated “Caring for the communities we serve is more important now than ever before. We have been a long-time supporter of the work being done through the Boys and Girls Clubs in our area and are happy to provide these supplies to continue to keep our communities safe.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley provides youth development programs in the communities of Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie, for youth in 2nd grade through 18 years old. Programs focus on fostering academic success, addressing social emotional needs, providing meals and snacks, and creating opportunities for social recreation through implementation of Boys & Girls Clubs of America research-based programs. The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

