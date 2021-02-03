Advertisement

La Crosse FD awards Firefighter of the Year Tuesday

25-year department veteran engineer/EMT Bryon Stein was selected in the virtual ceremony for...
25-year department veteran engineer/EMT Bryon Stein was selected in the virtual ceremony for his positive impact.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse Fire Department honored one of its own Tuesday afternoon with the annual Firefighter of the Year award.

25-year department veteran engineer/EMT Bryon Stein was selected in the virtual ceremony for his positive impact.

The department says Stein is a leader and the go-to guy for answers, no matter the subject.

Stein doesn’t just assist in extinguishing flames, but is also active in community fundraisers.

The firefighter says he’s humbled to receive the accolade and can’t imagine doing anything else for work.

“I still enjoy coming to work after all these years, which to me, that’s like hitting the lottery if you have a career that you enjoy reporting to everyday,” said Stein. “I enjoy the people I work with, and I enjoy being part of a team.”

Stein says he enjoys being a role model for new firefighters across the department and that he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Latest News

Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council votes to pass ordinance creating a mask mandate in the city
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer
Health system representatives say they encourage all Mayo patients in to get vaccinated when...
Mayo Clinic hosts community vaccine forum for southwest Wisconsin