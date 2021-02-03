La Crosse FD awards Firefighter of the Year Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse Fire Department honored one of its own Tuesday afternoon with the annual Firefighter of the Year award.

25-year department veteran engineer/EMT Bryon Stein was selected in the virtual ceremony for his positive impact.

The department says Stein is a leader and the go-to guy for answers, no matter the subject.

Stein doesn’t just assist in extinguishing flames, but is also active in community fundraisers.

The firefighter says he’s humbled to receive the accolade and can’t imagine doing anything else for work.

“I still enjoy coming to work after all these years, which to me, that’s like hitting the lottery if you have a career that you enjoy reporting to everyday,” said Stein. “I enjoy the people I work with, and I enjoy being part of a team.”

Stein says he enjoys being a role model for new firefighters across the department and that he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

