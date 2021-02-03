Mayo Clinic hosts community vaccine forum for southwest Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System held a community forum for their Southwest Wisconsin region on Tuesday afternoon addressing public concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

With COVID-19 vaccines being made more widely available, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse discussed if there’s a need for a vaccine booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says any need for booster doses for COVID-19 vaccines hasn’t been established.

Also, no additional doses beyond the two-dose series of vaccines are recommended at this time.

Tuesday, Mayo doctors say vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which both require two doses, should be effective up to one year.

“We don’t know how the pandemic will evolve,” said Dr. Raj Palraj, an infectious disease physician for Mayo Clinic Health System. “Both Pfizer and Moderna are already making plans to see if we need a booster or not.”

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine is good for those ages 16 and up, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

As of now, children and adolescents should not receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Mayo says if you receive one vaccine, the same version should also be your second dose.

As of February, the current group who can receive the COVID vaccine still available is 1B, which includes anyone ages 65 and older.

It won’t be until March until the next group is eligible, which includes those in education and group living facilities.

Mayo representatives say those who are patients at a Southwest Wisconsin campus, but live in Iowa or Minnesota, can still come to the La Crosse vaccination site.

“Due to state regulations, we can’t take the vaccine across state lines over into Minnesota or Iowa, but if you’re a patient with Mayo Clinic and you doctor with either our La Crosse campus or surrounding campuses, you can come to La Crosse and get the vaccine,” said Bradly Weber, Southwest Wisconsin operation administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Health system representatives encourage all Mayo patients to get vaccinated when able to do so.

Health Department websites also list vaccination locations for those who do not seek care at Mayo.

