Advertisement

Mayo Clinic hosts community vaccine forum for southwest Wisconsin

Health system representatives say they encourage all Mayo patients in to get vaccinated when...
Health system representatives say they encourage all Mayo patients in to get vaccinated when able to do so.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System held a community forum for their Southwest Wisconsin region on Tuesday afternoon addressing public concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

With COVID-19 vaccines being made more widely available, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse discussed if there’s a need for a vaccine booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says any need for booster doses for COVID-19 vaccines hasn’t been established.

Also, no additional doses beyond the two-dose series of vaccines are recommended at this time.

Tuesday, Mayo doctors say vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which both require two doses, should be effective up to one year.

“We don’t know how the pandemic will evolve,” said Dr. Raj Palraj, an infectious disease physician for Mayo Clinic Health System. “Both Pfizer and Moderna are already making plans to see if we need a booster or not.”

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine is good for those ages 16 and up, and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

As of now, children and adolescents should not receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Mayo says if you receive one vaccine, the same version should also be your second dose.

As of February, the current group who can receive the COVID vaccine still available is 1B, which includes anyone ages 65 and older.

It won’t be until March until the next group is eligible, which includes those in education and group living facilities.

Mayo representatives say those who are patients at a Southwest Wisconsin campus, but live in Iowa or Minnesota, can still come to the La Crosse vaccination site.

“Due to state regulations, we can’t take the vaccine across state lines over into Minnesota or Iowa, but if you’re a patient with Mayo Clinic and you doctor with either our La Crosse campus or surrounding campuses, you can come to La Crosse and get the vaccine,” said Bradly Weber, Southwest Wisconsin operation administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Health system representatives encourage all Mayo patients to get vaccinated when able to do so.

Health Department websites also list vaccination locations for those who do not seek care at Mayo.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Former school chaplain appears in Chippewa County court
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Latest News

Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council votes to pass ordinance creating a mask mandate in the city
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
Golden Apple Awards Lakeshore Elementary School
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer
BUDDY CHECK: High Risk Screening Service for Breast Cancer
25-year department veteran engineer/EMT Bryon Stein was selected in the virtual ceremony for...
La Crosse FD awards Firefighter of the Year Tuesday