Morgan Wallen caught using racial slur, still scheduled to headline Country Jam

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities.(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Country music singer Morgan Wallen, who  is under fire after he was caught on video using a racial slur, is still  scheduled to headline Country Jam in Eau Claire this summer.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Wallen and his friends outside his Tennessee home early Monday morning.

That’s when Wallen uses profanity and shouts the slur.

“Big Loud” label suspended Wallen’s contract indefinitely.

Country Music Television, I-Heart-Radio and Cumulus Media announced Wednesday that they would also be dropping his music.

Country Jam General Manager Kathy Wright tells us right now, Wallen is still scheduled to perform in the July festival.

Wallen has apologized for the racial slur saying it was unacceptable and inappropriate.

