Name of deceased man in Hayward death investigation released

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWARD, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the deceased man in the Hayward death investigation has been released.

The Department of Justice says Terry Carlson, 45 of Hayward, has been identified as the deceased man. An autopsy listed his cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Hayward Police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence and held a resident hostage on Monday around 8:30 p.m.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officials so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.

